Kennedy to Sotto: ‘This is a clear case of plagiarism’

By Miguel Syjuco – Long is the saga of Sottogate, yet allegations against Senator Tito Sotto continue.
Now 4 US copyright holders have spoken out, including the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights: RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy.
All this began again the other day, when Sarah Pope, Janice Formichella, and Peter Engelman issued a joint statement alleging that Sotto had “infringed on our intellectual property rights and plagiarized.”
Their protest was swiftly dismissed by Sotto and his staff, who, according to GMA News, “questioned its authenticity, pointing out that it did not even have an official letterhead.”
This, after Sotto’s chief of staff, Hector Villacorta, reportedly said they would address the issue only after the aggrieved parties complained.
Complain they have, in no uncertain terms. Yet when Formichella wrote about the issue in Ms. Magazine, Sotto churlishly said: “She is pathetic. She is just riding on to get famous.”
When Engelman wrote a statement, he was ignored completely. And when Sotto was asked about his alleged plagiarism of Kennedy’s speech, our Senate Majority Leader replied: “The people who think this is plagiarism should think again. I did not copy it, I translated it. Do they know the spelling of ‘copy’ and ‘translate’? They have low IQ!”
And so I present to Messrs Sotto and Villacorta this fourth complaint. On official letterhead. From someone who knows the spelling of copy and translate, and undeniably needs not ride on to get famous. Such is Ms Kennedy’s track record in continuing her father’s legacy.
Ano ba ang aasahan sa ‘Eskol Bokol’ na sinador e d maghanap ng mga salitang maitransalte para magamit nya sa pag speach..at sigurado katuwang nya ang mga classmate nyang sila Joey, Vic at JS..hehehe..sensya na ang mga nabukolan..
The Dishonorable Senator Sotto:
Plagiarism is when you quote someone or copy, translate one’s work/idea without properly citing the real source/author of the work/idea. Indeed the author of the work/idea is Senator Bobby Kennedy whether it is translated in many different languages. Furthermore, when you claim you just translated it (you are not the official translator of the work), you should have said that this is the work of Senator Kennedy, I am just translating it. But you did not because you want to make others believe you are a brainy person with this wonderful word of wisdom. You got caught! Just admit it.
What is next for you? “Ang hangarin ay binibigyan ng tamang kahulugan ang pamamaraan”. Sino kaya ito? Si Senator Sotto ulit? Siguro akala niya kasi di naman makikilala ng mga tao kung sino me sabi nito. Sa Ingles: “The end justifies the means”. Kilala mo ba nagsabi nito Senator Sotto? Itinuro ba yan sa Iskul Bukol?
Ang pagka Pilosopo ang pina iiral..kala mo naman maloloko mo ang mga tao..bugok!!
Ano ba kayo, kayo na ang maysabing school bukol tapos hinahanapan nyo na alam niya na sinabi ni Kennedy yon. Ako nga di ko rin alam yon, ibig nyo bang sabihin kung nasabi ko iyon ay plagiarism din ang ikakaso sa akin.Saka sila langnba ang pwedeng makaisip nung sinabi ni Kennedy. Kung yung lotto nga natatamaan, pwede ring mataam mo yung sinabi ng ibang tao di ba? Pero bat mo sisisihin kung hindi niya alam. Kahit nga si Kristo hiniling na patawarin ang sanlibutan dahil sa anong sabi?…. sapagkat hindi nila alam ang kanilang gingawa! Pero yung bumoto sa RH bill malamang na alam nila ang kanilang ginagawa kaya kayo ang sasagot niyan sa harap ng Lumikha!
